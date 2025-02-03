Thrivent Looks To Help Chattanoogans Secure Their Financial Future

Sound financial advice rooted in Christian values is what the financial advisors at Thrivent offer to their clients.

Thrivent is the largest fraternal benefit society in the United States and their Chattanooga office has been helping the community for 22 years.

Founded in 1902 Thrivent has helped its members with investments, insurance, estate planning, banking services, retirement planning and community charity.

“We are a not-for-profit, Christian-based financial services company,” Financial Advisor Matt Townley said. “We work primarily in the Christian community.”

Townley has worked at Thrivent for 32 years. He said the financial advisers at Thrivent prioritize the personal needs and goals of each client.

“Everybody's situation is separate, so we always focus on the individual needs of that person or that family. We don't have any cookie-cutter approach to the way we do things,” he said. "Some of the advice just depends on the individual or their situation and what they're trying to accomplish. We look at people's specific goals and we try to tailor make a program for their goals. If they're more interested in estate or wealth transfer, then that's what we focus on. If they're more interested in investing for their own future, then we take that approach.”

Townley and his co-worker, financial adviser Grayson Chandley said Thrivent can help clients create a manageable budget and find the right balance between work and family. Thrivent members are offered tools and resources that allow them to consolidate their debts, plan for their retirement, invest for their future and give back to their community.

Emergency circumstances can cause problems and come without any warning. Not having the right plan in place can have devastating financial impacts. But the advisors at Thrivent can guide you by determining what type of insurance your family might need to cover any situation and at the right price for your budget.

Thrivent offers a banking service through their credit union. Banking services include checking and savings accounts, personal and home loans and credit cards.

If you’re looking to grow your investment portfolio Townley and Chandley can help you by investing in what matters most to you and your family. They are experienced portfolio managers who can help you create a diversified portfolio.

The team at Thrivent can help you build the nest egg you’ll need to live comfortably in retirement. Townley and Chandley can help you decide whether to place money in a Roth or traditional IRA, an annuities plan, or mutual funds, or a combination of all three.

Townley said there is still time to place funds into an IRA during the current busy tax season.

The team at Thrivent are prepared to discuss various options with every individual to ensure the product and services fit your lifestyle and goals. The team will also work with you to keep you on track to meet your goals. Things can happen that throw you off track, but Townley said they will work with you, setting goals that are attainable, to get you back on the right path.

Estate planning is something many people avoid, but not having the proper paperwork can cause problems during an already difficult time. Thrivent can guide you through the various trusts, helping you decide which is best for your family.

Townley and Chandley can also assist you if you wish to give back to the community or donate to a charitable cause.

“When we make a profit instead of paying federal income tax, we take that dollar amount and put it back into local communities,” Townley said. “We have different programs that our members can get involved in to access those tax dollars.”

Members can take advantage of their Action Teams.

“Action Team is where we give some of that tax money, some of that fraternal money, to the members as seed money to offset expenses to do either a fundraiser or a service project or an educational event,” Townley said.

Another program is called Thrivent Choice.

“That is where our members can direct some of those tax dollars to non -profit organizations that are on our approved list,” Townley said. “Right now, nationwide, we have about 45 ,000 organizations, on the list.”

Planning for your future is easy when you have an experienced company working on your behalf. Reach out to the folks at Thrivent, set up a consultation and start planning now for your future.

Thrivent