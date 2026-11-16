TVFCU Launches "Season of Giving" Campaign To Support Local Communities

The Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union is launching its annual “Season of Giving” campaign to spread joy and support local communities this holiday season.

This year, TVFCU will again partner with The Salvation Army to help families in need through the Angel Tree program. In 2025, TVFCU donated 291 bags of gifts to local children and seniors through the program.

“At TVFCU, we believe in giving back to the communities we serve,” said Linlee Baugh, community engagement liaison at TVFCU. “The ‘Season of Giving’ is one of our favorite traditions, and we’re proud to work alongside our members and local partners to make the season a little bit brighter.”

Community members can participate by following these steps:

Visit a participating TVFCU branch. Choose an Angel Tree tag representing a child or senior in need. Shop for the gifts listed on the tag. Return your gifts to the branch by Dec. 3 (Dec. 4 for Athens, Cleveland North and Cleveland South; Dec. 14 for Dalton).

The following TVFCU branches are participating this year: Athens, Chickamauga, City Center, Cleveland North, Cleveland South, Dalton, Dayton, Eastgate, Fort Oglethorpe, Hamilton Place, Highway 41, Highway 58, Hixson, Kimball, Ooltewah, Ringgold, Soddy-Daisy and Southside.

For branch addresses and hours, visit TVFCU’s branch locations page.

For more information on how to participate, visit TVFCU Season of Giving.