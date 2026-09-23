TVFCU Opens 10th Idea Leap Grant Competition, Increases Top Prize To $50,000

Applications open Friday, Sept. 25 for the TVFCU Idea Leap Grant Competition.

In celebration of its 10th competition, TVFCU has increased the prize money in each region for a total investment of $300,000 among 15 small local businesses. Each region will award a $50,000 first-place grant, a $20,000 second-place grant and three $10,000 runner-up grants.

The Idea Leap Grant Competition supports entrepreneurs across the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union’s 17-county service area. The competition is organized into three regions — the Chattanooga Region, Ocoee Region and Northwest Georgia Region — and combines nonrepayable grant funding with business development opportunities, feedback, exposure and connections to local resource partners.

Since its inception, the program has invested more than $1 million in the local entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“At TVFCU, serving our small-business members is a core part of who we are,” said Todd Fortner, president and CEO of TVFCU. “We’re proud to be a partner in helping local businesses grow, create jobs and build a lasting impact. Increasing the first-place grant to $50,000 during Idea Leap’s 10th year is another way we’re investing in the ideas and people that make our region stronger.” To qualify, businesses must:

Operate within TVFCU’s 17-county service area.

Have been in operation and generating revenue for at least 12 months.

Generate less than $2.5 million in annual revenue.

Have two to 25 employees.

Additional eligibility requirements are outlined in the official rules.

Applications open Sept. 25, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET and close Oct. 26, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Businesses can review the official rules and apply at tvfcu.com/idealeap. Questions may be sent to Idea.Leap@tvfcu.com.