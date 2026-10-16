TVFCU To Award $300,000 to 15 Small Businesses; Applications Close Oct. 26

Small businesses across Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union’s 17-county service area have less than two weeks to apply for $300,000 in funding through the Idea Leap Grant Competition.

Applications close Monday, Oct. 26, at 5 p.m. ET.

In celebration of the competition’s 10th year, TVFCU will award grants to 15 businesses across the Chattanooga, Ocoee and Northwest Georgia regions.

In each region, TVFCU will award a $50,000 first-place grant, a $20,000 second-place grant and three $10,000 runner-up grants.

“The Idea Leap Grant has been amazing for our business. We have tripled our employees and purchased three pieces of equipment. It has been life-changing,” said Katie McGrath of Visionary Motorsports & Fabrication, which won the 2025 Ocoee Region Grand Prize.

Eligible businesses must operate within TVFCU’s 17-county service area, have operated and generated revenue for at least 12 months, have two to 25 employees and generate less than $2.5 million in annual revenue.

Additional eligibility requirements are outlined in the official rules.

Businesses can review the rules and apply at tvfcu.com/idealeap. Questions may be sent to Idea.Leap@tvfcu.com.