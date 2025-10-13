Twenty Reasons to Shop Local: The Chattery’s Night Market Returns

To celebrate small businesses, The Chattery is hosting its annual Night Market set to take place Friday, October 17, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at its downtown location at 231 Broad Street.

This Night Market will feature a unique selection of 20 local vendors, ranging from pottery and sweet treats to unique vinyl records and home goods.

Not only can shoppers explore a diverse variety of products and services but they can also support local entrepreneurs and artisans.

To enhance the shopping experience, The Chattery will feature entertainment from DJMCPRO, who will provide the soundtrack for the evening.

The market will also feature a bar so guests can sip cocktails or mocktails while shopping. Sales from the bar will benefit The Chattery’s building fund.

Vendors for the Night Market include:

Barbara Was Framed

Bird Fork Farm

Cap and Spark

C&C Candy Co.

Dez The Soulector

Escential Things

Froth & Glaze

Good Trouble Graphics

Grace Boone

Greenishblues

Hiliary’s Arts and Crafts

Kuro Cat Crochets

LulaRuth Online Boutique

Pan Cake Bakery

Shannon Leo Arts

Shapeshifting with Sarah

Sweet Star Treasures

The August Sisters

The Crafty Condor

The Love Experience

“Local shopping markets are always a good way to support and get to know local makers and entrepreneurs,” says Jennifer Holder, co-founder of The Chattery. “Our markets represent a diverse group of creative entrepreneurs in Chattanooga who showcase just how creative and talented Chattanooga makers are.”

Admission to The Chattery's Night Market is free, making it an accessible and enjoyable event for all. For additional updates on The Chattery’s Night Market, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.