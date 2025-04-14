Uncertain Economic Times Call For Experienced, Professional Advice

Having a strong financial plan in place for your future and for your family is extremely important. The Financial Advisors at Thrivent are ready to lead you to a better tomorrow.

Thrivent is the largest fraternal benefit society rooted in Christian values in the United States. Their Chattanooga office has been helping their clients and the community for nearly 32 years.

Financial Advisor Matt Townley said their goal is to deepen the community’s awareness of Thrivent and how the company helps people in the community while also helping other organizations.

“My goal is to help my clients be financially successful so they can be more generous in the community,” he said.

Townley said Thrivent is doing very well and able to give money back into local non-profit businesses here in the Scenic City. He explains that Thrivent can do that because it is a not-for profit financial services company.

“When we make a profit, instead of paying federal income tax we have to push that money back into the communities,” he said.

Townley said they’ve been blessed to have a new Engagement Leader serving Chattanooga. She is reaching out to several local non-profits to deepen the relations with those they already work with, while also forging new relationships with others that serve the community.

One way they help the community is through their Action Teams. Their Action Teams are how they give some of that tax money to organizations, to offset expenses to do either a fundraiser, service project, or an educational event.

“We're very interested in partnering with nonprofits to try to build that relationship between what we do as financial advisors and what they do in their organizations,” he said. “And if there's a fit, then we can connect on an individual personal level for the people, but also for the organization. It’s another way we give back. And last year, I believe the number was right around $500 million that we gave back out to these non-profits, nationwide.”

In July, Thrivent is sponsoring a non-profit night at one of the Chattanooga Lookout games.

“We will have several nonprofits there we're highlighting,” he said. “We’ll have booths set up for our people, we'll provide a meal for everybody who comes, and we'll watch the ball game and hopefully do some good in the community. The idea is to strengthen our relationship with nonprofit organizations in the Chattanooga area.”

Townley said the Chattanooga office is also deepening their relationship with Belvoir Christian Academy.

“It is a local Christian school,” he said. “We are partnering with them to try to be more involved at the school with the parents, with the families, with the teachers. We are trying to help do what we can there with our action teams helping them do things like replant the flower beds, or mulch the flower beds, or help them remove a tree that was hit by lightning last year. These little things cost money that sometimes these organizations may not be able to afford.”

Helping the community is just one aspect of what Thrivent does. Making sure their clients are successful always comes first.

“There's nothing better than putting a plan together that helps my clients succeed financially,” he said. “And that trickles down to helping the community because one of our goals is to help people live a more generous life. And if we can help them live a more generous life, then it's a win-win all the way around.”

Thrivent