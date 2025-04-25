Unemployment Rate In Hamilton County Drops To Near Record Low Of 3.0%

Nearly all counties in Tennessee reported unemployment rates below 5% in March, according to newly released data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The unemployment rate in Hamilton County for March was 3.0%, down from a rate of 3.1% in February and just a bit up from the March 2024 rate of 2.9%.

Only four of Tennessee’s 95 counties recorded unemployment rates of 5% or higher, with the highest at 5.7%. Rates remained the same in 17 counties, and they increased in eight counties.

Williamson County once again reported the lowest rate for March at 2.4%, down two-tenths of a percentage point from February. Pickett County had Tennessee’s highest unemployment rate in March at 5.7%.

Data released last week showed that Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in March was 3.6%, down one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month. Unlike the statewide rate, county rates are not adjusted to account for seasonal impacts on employment.

