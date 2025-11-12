United Way Of Greater Chattanooga Launches 2026–2027 Grant Cycle

The United Way of Greater Chattanooga is proud to announce the timeline for its 2026–2027 community investment grant cycle, continuing its commitment to meet the moment with bold, responsive funding strategies.

Guided by the 2030 Impact Agenda, United Way continues to drive measurable change for ALICE families, those who are Asset Limited, Income Constrained, and Employed, through a dynamic funding model that balances immediate relief with long-term innovation.

As the Impact Cohort continues its three-year funding cycle, United Way will activate two key funding streams for the 2026-2027 cycle:

Bridge Fund : A flexible, rapid-response resource that supports organizations delivering essential services like food, shelter, healthcare, and transportation. These investments prioritize frequent referral partners of the 211 Helpline, ensuring families in crisis can access help when they need it most.

: A flexible, rapid-response resource that supports organizations delivering essential services like food, shelter, healthcare, and transportation. These investments prioritize frequent referral partners of the 211 Helpline, ensuring families in crisis can access help when they need it most. Catalyst Fund: Designed to spark bold, new ideas, this fund empowers nonprofits to pilot breakthrough solutions for local families. Catalyst grants expand United Way’s reach to a broader network of changemakers and encourage risk-taking that could reshape service delivery across the region.

“Through the 2030 Impact Agenda, we’re not just funding programs, we’re fueling transformation,” said Abby Garrison, Vice President of Community Impact at United Way of Greater Chattanooga. “The Bridge and Catalyst Funds allow us to respond to urgent needs while also investing in the future of our community. We’re excited to partner with organizations ready to innovate and lead.”

Funding decisions for both funds are made through a rigorous process involving more than 60 trained volunteer reviewers, United Way staff, and the Board of Directors.

Key Dates for Area Nonprofits Applying:

Information Session #1: December 9, 2025 | 12:00–1:00 PM

Information Session #2: December 11, 2025 | 2:00–3:00 PM

LOI / Pre-Application Opens: January 12, 2026

LOI / Pre-Application Closes: January 30, 2026 (by 5:00 PM)

Full Application Opens: February 6, 2026

Full Application Closes: February 27, 2026 (by 5:00 PM)

For more information on how to apply, eligibility criteria, and the full grant timeline, visit unitedwaycha.org/community-investments.