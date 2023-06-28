We Try Wednesday: Scenic City Golf Carts

This week we take We Try Wednesday on the road, visiting Chris at Scenic City Golf Carts on Standifer Gap Road to try out the new Royal EV Ambassador series of carts.

Discover the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and personalization with their extensive range of new and fully customizable golf carts. They offer unparalleled services, catering to all models of golf carts, ensuring they stay in top-notch condition for years to come. Experience the ultimate golf cart shopping experience with Royal EV -- where exceptional quality and exceptional service meet.

Tune in to Big FM 106.9 every Wednesday morning at 8:20 a.m. to see what they are trying. You never know what they’ll be bringing in. It could be a sweet treat, a healthy vegetable, a home-baked good, a visit from a local restaurant or chef, or something completely unexpected.

Watch the video at https://youtu.be/nzP4mjz3w3c

