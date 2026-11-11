Championship Parade For The Chattanooga Football Club Happening This Friday

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly will host a Championship Parade for the Chattanooga Football Club following their history-making win in the MLS NEXT Pro Championship this Friday, November 13 starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Walnut Street Bridge.

The parade will feature the CFC team, owners and staff, along with the Chattahooligans, founders group, youth leagues and coaches. Anyone interested in participating can also sign up using the parade registration link.

Everyone is invited to join the fun, line the sides of the bridge and celebrate the champions!

The parade starts at the South entrance of the Walnut Street Bridge, concluding at the Blue Rhino on Tremont Streetwith speakers and photo opportunities, including a presentation of the trophy.

This is a walking parade, so no vehicular floats will be included. People are encouraged to decorate a bike or stroller.

Parking will be extremely limited around Coolidge Park because of lot and street closures related to the Renaissance Faire. Please plan accordingly.