Chattanooga Public Library Adds Kanopy Service For Free Streaming Access

Get the popcorn ready — all Chattanooga Public Library cardholders can now stream movies, TV shows and more for free through Kanopy, just one more perk of having a library card.

What is Kanopy? Kanopy is a free, ad-free streaming service provided through public libraries. Its collection features something for every kind of movie night including indie and foreign films, documentaries, educational series, film favorites and children’s programming.

Kanopy titles are accessed using a ticket system; where each film or show costs a set number of tickets to view. Chattanooga Public Library cardholders will receive 15 tickets at the beginning of the month, giving them plenty of opportunity to discover something new.

And for the littlest movie buffs, Kanopy Kids offers unlimited, ticket-free access to more than 2,000 films and shows for children ages 2-8. With no tickets required, kids can just press play.

“This is just one more way your library card can be the star of movie night,” said Will O’Hearn, Library Executive Director. “We are thrilled to bring Kanopy to Chattanooga and give library cardholders even more to check out.”

Kanopy joins the growing collection of online borrowing and learning resources available with a Chattanooga Public Library card, including Libby, Hoopla, and Comics Plus. From e-books to comics to movies, your library card can take you places without ever leaving the couch.

For more information about Kanopy, visit Kanopy’s website. For library locations, events, hours, and more visit chattlibrary.org.