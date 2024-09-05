Chattanooga Public Library Cards Now Available For Red Bank Residents

The City of Red Bank and the Chattanooga Public Library are excited to launch a new pilot program: Red Bank Resident Library Cards.

Red Bank residents can now apply for a full-access CPL library card at Red Bank City Hall. Eligible residents can now apply for one of 100 full-access CPL library cards available at Red Bank City Hall, with hopes of more cards coming soon.

The Red Bank Board of Commissioners developed the pilot program with CPL after receiving feedback from the community. Red Bank’s newly created Community Development department is overseeing the pilot program, which is actively raising funds to be matched by the City of Red Bank.

The program is currently prepared to release an initial 100 cards due in part to gracious donations already received, and the department will continue to seek funds to match the fiscal year’s allocated funds with a goal of issuing a minimum of 200 in total this fiscal year.

“Since Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton and I first campaigned in 2020 we learned that free public library access is among the most requested services our city was not yet providing," Red Bank Mayor Hollie Berry said. "We understand that libraries are more than just books, they are a vibrant space that builds community and provides resources that can be hard to find anywhere else, from tool rentals to recording studios, from 3D printers to notary publics, and so much more! I’m proud that our city is finally taking a critical first step in restoring the no-cost library access our residents demand.”

“In the library world, access is everything,” said Will O’Hearn, Executive Director of CPL. “We are always seeking new ways to find funding or partnerships that allow us to expand no cost library cards to more folks. I’m thrilled to work with the folks at Red Bank who care just as much as we do about expanding access to public libraries. I look forward to meeting our new Red Bank library patrons!”

Residents interested in applying can visit Red Bank City Hall, 3105 Dayton Boulevard, Red Bank, TN 37415, Monday through Thursday from 8:30 am - 4:30 pm. To receive a full-access card valid at any of CPL’s 5 locations, you will need a valid form of identification and proof of residency.

Cards will be available on a first come, first serve basis, limited to one per household. Residents with children enrolled in a Hamilton County School are asked to take advantage of the Hamilton County Department of Education (HCDE) library card program that provides a no cost CPL card through school libraries.

For more information about the pilot program, please contact Beth Powell bpowell@redbanktn.gov. For more information about the City of Red Bank, Community Development, and more, visit their website at www.redbanktn.gov.

More information about the Chattanooga Public Library, including events, programs, services, hours and locations, can be found on the library website at chattlibrary.org.