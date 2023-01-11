Chattanooga Ranked The Fourth Friendliest City In The United States

A recent report by the research website Study Finds has ranked Chattanooga as the fourth friendliest city in the United States.

Researchers collected the most common recommendations from ten expert websites looking for cities that best combine hospitality and warmth from the locals to make them a great place to visit and to live.

"Many factors affect where a person decides to move and settle, such as career, family, or living expenses," writes Elsa Lee in the report. "Research from MIT has actually found that moving to busy urban areas actually helps older adults live longer."

Specifically, the study finds adults over 65 who move from a metro area in the 10th percentile (in terms of how much they enhance longevity) to an area in the 90th percentile adds 1.1 years to their lives.

"Moving to a bustling city can enhance your mental health by providing new social opportunities and easier access to healthcare," Lee explains. "Having relationships with your neighbors is [also] an important part of creating a sense of community."

In ranking the top five friendliest cities, Chattanooga was noted as a perfect place for those looking for an “outdoorsy” place to live mixed with Southern hospitality.

“Chattanooga is an idyllic southern getaway with a good balance of activities in the city and outside of it, all mixed in with the charm of easygoing and friendly residents,” travel website Next Vacay noted. “With a bustling downtown scene full of good food and good times, and breathtaking escapes into garden trails and mountains, you’re guaranteed to make memories and friends.”

Saloni Ordia of My Move also extols Chattanooga's outdoors-centered attractiveness. “Chattanooga is probably so friendly because everyone is outside enjoying the mountains. All that fresh air from hiking, biking, and kayaking generates a lot of feel-good endorphins,” she writes.

The top five list also includes Honolulu, Newport in Rhode Island, New Orleans, and nearby Asheville, North Carolina.