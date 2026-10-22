Public Works/City Wide Services Support Veterans Bridge Flag Application Program

The City of Chattanooga announces that applications are being accepted for the Veterans Bridge Flag program.

This City-supported program offers residents, families, and organizations a meaningful way to honor the service and sacrifice of United States military veterans by flying the American flag over one of the city's most iconic landmarks.

The Veterans Bridge, which serves as a daily reminder of our nation's heroes, features thirty flagpoles that continually fly flags donated in honor of veterans. The application process is designed to ensure that every veteran-past and present- has the opportunity to be recognized by the community.

:"The flags on Veterans Bridge are a symbol of our city's deep respect for those who have served in our armed forces," said Jerramy Wood, Administrator of Public Works and decorated Veteran of the United States Army. "We encourage families and veteran organizations to take advantage of this program to share the stories of their loved ones and keep the spirit of service visible to everyone who crosses the Tennessee River."

Program Details & How to Apply: Interested parties can find the official application and modern guidelines through the City of Chattanooga's online portal.

Online Application : Citizens can apply directly at chattanooga.gov/pay-and-apply/permits-applications/veterans-bridge-flag.

: Citizens can apply directly at chattanooga.gov/pay-and-apply/permits-applications/veterans-bridge-flag. Eligibility : Applications are open to individuals, families, and recognized veteran service organizations wishing to sponsor a flag in honor of a specific veteran or military branch.

: Applications are open to individuals, families, and recognized veteran service organizations wishing to sponsor a flag in honor of a specific veteran or military branch. Scheduling: Newly donated flags are raised twice a year on Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Applicants must submit their application no later than 2 weeks before these holidays to be considered.

The City of Chattanooga remains committed to supporting our veteran community and ensuring that the Veterans Bridge remains a place of reflection, gratitude, and civic pride. For more information regarding the application process, fees, or scheduling, please visit Chattanooga.gov.