Clean Up, Drive Through, And Drop Off With A Free Community Recycling Event

The Tennessee Environmental Council is back to celebrate Earth Day with the free Recycling Roundup on Saturday, April 18th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Volkswagen Conference Center.

Everyone is invited to clean out their garages, closets, and storage spaces to bring hard-to-recycle items, including electronics, tires, scrap metal, textiles, mattresses, glass, Styrofoam blocks, paper for shredding, pet supplies, and more.

A full list of accepted materials is available at tectn.org/chattanoogarecycles.

“This marks the second Recycling Roundup hosted in Chattanooga,” said Camila Palmer, Recycling Roundup program manager at TEC. "Over the past three years, our program has engaged more than 6,426 residents and 707 volunteers, diverting over 806,000 pounds of materials from the local landfill. It’s inspiring to see that recycling awareness in Tennessee is growing, encouraging more people to get involved in keeping our communities clean!"

Recycling Roundups are part of a series hosted by TEC, a non-profit organization that operates statewide. Recycling Roundups are designed to reduce illegal dumping, prevent litter, and decrease reliance on landfills, all while making recycling easy and accessible for everyone.

The event is free and open to the public. Community members are also encouraged to sign up to volunteer at this event!

Funding for this Recycling Roundup is made possible by a grant contract with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) along with support from Chattem Chemicals, Parkridge, Lyndhurst Foundation, and Volkswagen.