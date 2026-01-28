Helpful Cold Weather Safety Tips For The Chilly Days After The Winter Storm

Here in the Tennessee Valley, we may be in the clear of rain and snow following the winter storm this past weekend but it’s still bitterly cold as low temperatures linger.

While the forecast projects sunny, breezy and dangerously cold conditions over the next few days, it’s important that residents keep their families and pets warm and protected.

As this kind of weather can increase the risk of hypothermia and frostbites there are some ways you can stay safe when both in and outdoors during this time:

Be Mindful of Clothing: Wear layers

Wear layers Prevent Hypothermia/Frostbite: Keep head, neck, hands, and feet covered. If clothes become wet, change immediately.

Keep head, neck, hands, and feet covered. If clothes become wet, change immediately. Minimize Time Outdoors: If shoveling snow, take frequent breaks, lift with legs, and do not overexert yourself to avoid straining your heart.

If shoveling snow, take frequent breaks, lift with legs, and do not overexert yourself to avoid straining your heart. Pet Safety : Bring them indoors and keep them dry as possible. Avoid giving them cold food/water. If outdoors, keep them bundled up and avoid leaving them out for long.

: Bring them indoors and keep them dry as possible. Avoid giving them cold food/water. If outdoors, keep them bundled up and avoid leaving them out for long. Prevent Nosebleeds : If you or your child suffer from winter nosebleeds, use a cold-air humidifier. You can also get saline nose drops can help keep the nose moist.

: If you or your child suffer from winter nosebleeds, use a cold-air humidifier. You can also get saline nose drops can help keep the nose moist. If You Should Travel: Keep your gas tank full, phone fully charged and never run a car in a closed garage.

Keep your gas tank full, phone fully charged and never run a car in a closed garage. Stay Hydrated: Consume warm liquids, such as broth or tea, but avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can cause faster body heat loss

And as the recent storm continues to impact road conditions and communication across the state, officials are offering a new way to help check on loved ones safely and efficiently: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has activated a dedicated statewide hotline to handle welfare check requests.

The hotline number is 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463) and is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central Time. It’s designed specifically for situations that would normally lead to a welfare check — such as concerns about someone who may be isolated, unreachable, or impacted by the severe weather.

When calling the hotline, be prepared to share as much information as possible, including the individual’s last known location, to help TBI staff process the request quickly and accurately. This helps ease the strain on local police, fire, and emergency management agencies as they focus on storm response and recovery.

State officials are asking the public to use this hotline instead of calling local non-emergency numbers during the storm. By routing these requests to the state level, local agencies can remain focused on addressing urgent needs, such as road safety, power outages, and emergency calls.