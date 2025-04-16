Chattanooga Police Seeking Public Assistance Locating Murder Suspect

by

The Chattanooga Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating LaJeffery Romane Sparks, who is wanted for First Degree Murder of a 42-year-old man. 

On October 5, 2024 at 12:38 a.m., police responded to a Person Shot call in the 4100 block of Fagan St. Once on scene, officers conducted life saving measures until EMS arrived and transported the victim to a hospital. The victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. 

The Chattanooga Police Department has an active arrest warrant for LaJeffery Romane Sparks. The charges include First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm During a Felony, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. He was also named to the TBI's Most Wanted list on November 18, 2024. 

Anyone with information about Sparks' whereabouts is urged to call the Chattanooga Police Homicide Tipline at 423-643-5100, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND, or Greater Chattanooga Area Crime Stoppers at 423-698-3333.

Currently there is a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest. Anyone providing information can remain anonymous.  

The TBI Most Wanted poster includes Sparks' physical description.