EPA's Fix A Leak Week Focuses On Helping To Find And Fix Household Leaks

Tennessee American Water highlights the EPA's Fix a Leak Week 2025 by providing tips to help customers find and fix leaks in their homes.

"As we celebrate Fix a Leak Week, it's crucial to recognize the significant benefits of addressing leaks in your home or business. Fixing leaks not only conserves water, a precious resource, but also reduces your utility bills and prevents potential damage to your property,” said Grant Evitts, President of Tennessee American Water.

“By taking proactive steps to repair leaks, we contribute to a sustainable future and strengthen the reliability of our water systems. Let's work together to make every drop count."According to the EPA, leaks are present in about ten percent of households, which can waste 90 gallons of water or more per day. Below are a few common places to check for leaks inside your home:

Toilets

A defective plunger ball or flapper valve can waste water by causing the tank to continually drain and refill. To test, drop a dye-tracing tablet or a small amount of food coloring in the tank and wait 5 minutes. If the dye-colored water seeped into the bowl, you may have a leak and need to replace the defective part.

Faucets

A leaky faucet can waste more than 3,000 gallons of water per year. If you notice one dripping, try closing it tightly. If it continues to drip, the washer may need to be replaced.

Washing machine

If you see water on the floor under your washing machine, that could indicate a leak. You may want to call a repair service.

Bathtubs and showers

Check the spout and shower head for dripping water. New washers may be needed on the faucet handles.

Tennessee American Water invests over $35 million each year across its service territories to replace water mains that have reached the end of their useful life, upgrade water treatment facilities to continue providing quality water efficiently, and make other distribution system upgrades, such as replacing meters and hydrants.

Learn more and download our new leak detection kit here.

Customers can check for usage spikes and manage accounts through MyWater, the company’s online customer portal.

Other ways to conserve and information about the value of water are located on the company's website, in the Water Learning Center.