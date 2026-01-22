EPB Bringing In 86 Additional Crews To Help Prepare For Weekend Winter Weather

It’s all hands on deck at EPB as they prepare for winter weather. They’re watching conditions carefully and planning for icy and snowy conditions.

In addition to their regular crews, EPB has called in 86 additional crews. They will stage crews across the service area to respond as quickly as possible and work until all customers are restored.

What’s the risk:

Falling trees and limbs are the leading cause of outages in any weather. In wintry conditions, drivers can lose control cars hit poles, which can cause outages. We encourage everyone who can to stay home.

CAUTION: Downed power lines are very dangerous. DO NOT approach or touch power lines. Call 911 or EPB to report.

How EPB’s automated grid helps:

In most circumstances, when an outage occurs, the automated grid reroutes power to minimize the number of affected customers. They maintain the automated grid and other equipment year-round to prepare for extreme circumstances.

How to stay updated:

The MyEPB app is the best and fastest way to report and monitor outages. If you experience an outage, the app will notify you of the estimated time of restoration and other updates.

Update contact information at epb.com/portal/profile-settings receive text updates in the event of outages 24/7/365.

Prepare at home: