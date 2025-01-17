Erin Brockovich To Be Among Key Speakers For Annual Women’s Policy Conference

Organizers for the upcoming 7th Annual Statewide Women’s Policy Conference have announced the event’s keynote speakers, which will include Erin Brockovich, Judge Glenda Hatchett, and Miss Kansas Alexis Smith.

The event, presented by the Chattanooga Mayor’s Council for Women, February 6-7 at the Westin Chattanooga, will convene women from across Tennessee to discuss issues related to health, safety, economic opportunity, and leadership.

Renowned environmental activist Erin Brockovich will open the conference as the keynote speaker at the kickoff dinner on Thursday, February 6th. Known for her groundbreaking fight for justice that inspired the Oscar-winning film Erin Brockovich, she has dedicated her life to advocating for clean water and environmental equity.

“It’s an honor to be a part of a conference dedicated to empowering women to create real change,” Brockovich stated, reflecting on her involvement. “I’ve learned that one voice can make a difference, and when women come together, our voices have the power to transform communities and lives.”

On Friday, February 7th, Judge Glenda Hatchett will headline the morning plenary session. As the first African American chief judge of a state court in Georgia and the Emmy-nominated host of Judge Hatchett, she has been a trailblazer in law and public service for decades. Judge Hatchett’s career is a testament to the importance of breaking barriers and empowering others to pursue justice and equity.

Alexis Smith, Miss Kansas 2024, will address attendees during the luncheon plenary session on Friday. A cardiothoracic intensive care nurse and advocate for healthy relationships, Smith works to raise awareness about abusive relationships and promote tools for building supportive connections. Her platform has gained national recognition, making her a role model for individuals seeking change in their personal and professional lives.

The Statewide Women’s Policy Conference provides a platform for women across Tennessee to engage with leaders, participate in workshops, and explore solutions to challenges facing women and girls. These keynote speakers, along with additional speakers to be announced, reflect the mission of the conference to inspire action and create a more equitable future.

Registration is now open, but space is limited. To secure your spot, visit cha.city/mcwconference, where you can also read the full bios of Erin Brockovich, Judge Glenda Hatchett, and Alexis Smith. Additional speaker announcements will be made in the coming days.

For more information about the Mayor’s Council for Women, visit councilforwomen.chattanooga.gov,