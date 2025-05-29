Hamilton County To Be Featured On COPS Television Show For Season 38

Sheriff Austin Garrett is proud to announce the agency has once again been selected to be featured on the COPS television series.

Several episodes will be filmed during the summer of 2025 for Season 38, showcasing the hard work and dedication of our local members of law enforcement.

This will make the third time HCSO has been featured on COPS. Debuting in March 1989, COPS has become one of the most iconic law enforcement television shows in U.S. history showcasing the realistic, day-to-day activities of law enforcement professionals across our nation as they respond to various calls throughout their regularly scheduled shifts.

Over the years, it has built a reputation for fostering strong, collaborative relationships with law enforcement agencies both across the country and around the world.

“Many current law enforcement professionals, including several from our agency, no doubt were inspired to pursue this career after watching COPS as kids," stated Sheriff Austin Garrett. "This incredible opportunity allows us to highlight our people and their service while also helping us to inspire the best and brightest to join our ranks.”

COPS personnel will be riding with Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies for approximately eight weeks. During this time, they will be capturing numerous stories and incident footage for their television series.

According to production staff, potential episodes will air in the fall of 2026.