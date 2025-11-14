“Modern Medicine, Old Fashioned Care” Is Alive And Well In Chattanooga

While the current government shutdown is finally coming to an end, the votes and discussions needed to stop the upcoming spike in ACA medical premiums prices still seem inevitable.

Recently, we featured an article about Hitchcock Family Medicine, one of the pioneers of Direct Primary Care in the city, at their Hixson facility.

This week we spoke to another physician who left the “medical establishment,” to better serve his patients, especially those who need something affordable while maintain the utmost level of care.

“Modern Medicine, Old Fashioned Care,” is the motto of Dr. Joe Furr and Practice Manager Alex Furr, the husband-and-wife team who run Ridge & River Medicine. The couple started seeing patients this past September utilizing the Direct Primary Care model many physicians are moving towards to provide better care for their patients. They are able to offer lower cost alternatives and they cut out insurance bureaucracy,

“I worked in a hospital setting for about 10 years,” Dr Furr said. “Then I joined a primary care clinic, and they provided excellent care and were committed to their patients. But what I consider to be great care for my patients is to spend as much time as they need with me and not just in 15 minutes blocks. I couldn’t compromise that type of care, because it would have made me profoundly unhappy.”

Alex Furr keeps the business running smoothly, keeping her clients informed about their expected out-of-pocket costs, researching and negotiating with labs, pharmaceutical companies and medical specialists, and making sure Dr. Furr has plenty of time to spend with his patients.

She is the ying to Dr. Furr’s yang. Together their empathetic hearts and compassionate nature ensure their patients will receive care that connects their mind, body and spirit to improve their overall health and quality of life.

“I think for me, it's being able to actually, take the time to do all the things that are needed,” Dr. Furr said. “Not just on the emotional end but being supportive and meeting people where they are. One of the best parts of the DPC model is that you have a much smaller patient panel. This means I have more time for each patient. It's given me freedom to invest the time needed, after the visit, to really dig into more challenging cases -- tracking down and reviewing old notes and test results, sometimes from years ago -- and still be able to spend time with my family in the evening."

Ridge and River Medicine offers different plan options. Their Core Plan includes:

Unlimited virtual visits, same- or next-day scheduling for acute issues, 24/7 phone access for urgent concerns only (after-hours calls reserved for true urgent needs), care coordination, transparent pricing on wholesale labs, imaging, and medications, and referrals as needed. There are never any co-pays or surprise bills.

Their Comprehensive Plan includes:

Everything in the Core Plan. Adds unlimited home visits, if your location falls within their home visit area, Dr. Furr’s personal cell for 24/7 calls/texts (after-hours access with no limitations), free quarterly wellness reviews and annual labs.

Alex said if the patient needs imaging or diagnostic lab services, they’ll still receive wholesale out of pocket costs, lower than what a patient might pay with high-deductible insurance or no insurance and much lower than a local hospital or physician’s office.

For example, she noted that an MRI that could run a self-pay patient thousands of dollars at a hospital-associated facility can often be obtained from local independent imaging centers for a fraction of the cost. She said they also partner with local pharmacies to get the best possible prices as well.