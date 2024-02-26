100 Million Steps In March Returns To Ruby Falls For 7th Consecutive Year

Accepting the American Heart Association month-long challenge to walk 100 million steps, Ruby Falls launches the 7th annual “100 Million Steps in March” initiative on March 1.

Participants of the ambitious Ruby Falls endeavor, including guests and staff members, will have the entirety of March—31 days—to amass a collective total of 100 million steps within the park’s grounds. By taking one step at a time for longer, healthier lives, 663,288,655 steps have been walked at the park during the event since it began in 2018, equivalent to 276,370 miles.

“When the American Heart Association and Go Red for Women asked how Ruby Falls could help their mission, we responded with 100 Million Steps,” shares Ruby Falls CEO and President Hugh Morrow. “With this month-long event, every guest visiting Ruby Falls during March will better understand the benefits of exercising for heart health.”

Visitors average 3,100 steps as they explore the park’s underground cavern trail to the iconic waterfall, climb steps for scenic views from historic Lookout Mountain Tower, and access the treetop zip line course. Ruby Falls team members often log over 10,000 daily steps at the park.

“Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a heart attack, and a staggering 1 in 3 will lose their lives to cardiovascular diseases this year,” Emily Niespodziany, the Association executive director, shared. “These unsettling statistics are why 100 Million Steps March is so important. Taking steps to be healthier doesn’t have to be overwhelming. By getting out and getting moving while enjoying one of our community’s most beautiful landmarks, we can make strides in improving our overall health and well-being.”

Guests show their participation by signing the “100 Million Steps in March” banner on display, and the park’s Hospitality Center will pass out commemorative buttons while supplies last, as a reminder that walking is enjoyable and can be done almost anywhere. Weekly step count challenges are planned for Ruby Falls team members and the Association will teach guests how to check blood pressure at Ruby Falls on March 22, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM.

For more information, visit www.RubyFalls.com.