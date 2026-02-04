Over 20K Donations Uncollected Due To Winter Storms, Please Give Blood Now

The American Red Cross is urging people to take action now to help offset the severe impact of recent winter storms on efforts to rebuild the blood supply during an ongoing blood shortage.

Donors of all blood types are asked to make a blood or platelet donation appointment as soon as possible.

Over 500 blood drives have been canceled since the beginning of the year, causing more than 20,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected In addition to the disruption of blood drives, dangerous weather conditions have also made it tougher to transport vital blood products, which could potentially affect deliveries to hospitals in some locations.

Patient care is at risk — donors in unaffected areas are asked to book an appointment to give blood or platelets now by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Those in areas facing extreme winter weather are asked to give when it’s safe to do so.

All who come to give Jan. 26-Feb. 28, 2026, will receive a $20 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. See RedCrossBlood.org/Heart for details.

Shortfalls in blood and platelet donations caused by recent winter storms are putting further strain on the national blood supply, forcing some hospitals to cancel elective procedures due to blood product shortages.

When supplies are critically low, trauma surgeons and other doctors face the real possibility that blood could run out when it’s needed most.

Now is the time to give blood or platelets before doctors have to face difficult decisions about which patients can safely move forward with treatment, and who will need to wait.