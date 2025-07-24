A New Heart Hub To Launch At The Glenwood Community Center

A second Heart Hub is coming to Chattanooga thanks to the American Heart Association (AHA), in partnership with the Journey Health Foundation, Glenwood Community Center, and the City of Chattanooga’s Office of Community Health (OCH).

The Heart Hub aims to increase access to vital cardiovascular resources in the community. This will be located at 2610 E 3rd St, at the Glenwood Community Center. It officially opens on Friday, July, 2025, and from 11:00 am - 11:30 am, the public is invited to stop by to learn more from Nurse Navigator Stacy Sharp.

The Hub features an automated blood pressure monitor that anyone can use. Heart disease is a leading cause of death in the U.S., and many people with high blood pressure can often have no symptoms even when their blood pressure readings are dangerously high. At the Hub, they can quickly measure their blood pressure, access bilingual health materials and receive counselling and healthcare referrals from Sharp who is trained to assist.

“Having heart health resources accessible for Chattanoogans can help save lives,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. "With heart disease being the leading cause of death in the United States, we want to continue to close gaps in public health, which is one of the goals of our One Chattanooga plan. These Heart Hubs empower our residents with the knowledge and tools to protect their health.”

OCH has operated a Nurse Navigator at the Downtown Library since 2021. Now, another operation will be opening at the Glenwood Community Center. With these centers, at least twice a week, anyone can drop in for their open office hours to receive basic health monitoring services, consultations and referrals, as well as periodically offered flu shots and other immunizations. OCH, in partnership with AHA, plans to continue opening more Heart Hubs throughout city and neighbourhood facilities.

“With the launch of the Heart Hub at Glenwood Community Center, we’re bringing heart health resources directly into the fabric of the community,” said Berenice Silva, AHA Senior Community Impact Director. “This space offers more than just blood pressure checks; it’s a gateway to education, early detection, and connection to care. By making prevention tools easy to access and use, we’re helping people take control of their health and live longer, healthier lives.”

Derek Anderson, OCH Director, added, “We believe health is created within our communities, not just something that happens to us. That’s why establishing the Heart Hub at the Glenwood Community Center is so vital. This new hub provides our residents with a dedicated space and essential resources to take charge of their heart health, directly supporting Mayor Tim Kelly’s commitment to closing public health gaps in Chattanooga. Our partnership with AHA amplifies our mission: to improve the quality of life for all Chattanoogans by working diligently with community partners to create a healthy and safe community.”

Ashley Tisdale, Manager of Glenwood Community Center, said, “The Heart Hub is more than just a health resource—it’s a step toward a healthier future for Glenwood. Our residents now have easy, consistent access to tools and support that can help them take control of their heart health, right here in their own neighborhood.”

Tracy Wood, president and CEO of the Journey Health Foundation, said, “Journey Health Foundation was created to ensure that as many people in our community can access as many high-quality healthcare resources as possible. The Heart Hub at the Glenwood Community Center will be an essential asset for families throughout East Chattanooga, an area that we know suffers from disproportionately high levels of cardiovascular disease. We are honored to collaborate with our partners at the American Heart Association and the City of Chattanooga on this project and we are excited to see how it benefits the heart health of Chattanoogans for years to come.”

WHAT: Heart Hub Launch

WHEN: Friday, July 25, from 11-11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Glenwood Community Center, 2610 East 3rd Street, Chattanooga, TN 37404

For more information about the American Heart Association, please visit heart.org. To learn more about the City of Chattanooga’s Office of Community Health and the Glenwood Community Center, visit chattanooga.gov.