Beat The Heat: Red Cross Shares Safety Tips To Stay Cool This Summer

2024 was one of the hottest summers on record and experts predict that the summer of 2025 may be just as intense with hotter than normal temperatures.

“Heat can be deadly and it's important to not overlook this invisible threat," said Joel Sullivan, regional executive officer for the American Red Cross of Tennessee. “While anyone can be affected by extreme heat, it can be especially dangerous for older adults, the very young, pregnant women, outdoor workers and those with chronic conditions or disabilities. Here in Tennessee, you can help keep people safe by looking out for your loved ones and neighbors.”

The American Red Cross of Tennessee urges everyone to get ready for extreme heat by taking three actions:

Stay hydrated by drinking a cup of water every hour, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid sugary, caffeinated and alcoholic drinks. Stay cool by spending time in air-conditioned places. If your home is too hot, go to a mall, library or cooling center. Stay connected by checking on others and asking for help if you need it. Don’t forget to make sure pets have access to fresh water and shade.

PLAN AHEAD To be ready for extreme heat, think about how you’ll stay cool. If you have air conditioning, make sure it’s working properly. If you don’t have air conditioning, think about where you’ll go to cool off, how you’ll get there and what you’ll take with you.

In an emergency it’s critical to act fast, so learn the signs of heat illness and what to do. Talk to your doctor about how you can stay healthy. Make sure you have supplies to keep medication cool and equipment charged, especially during a power outage. When a heat wave and a power outage happen at the same time, it can be even more dangerous. Visit here to learn what steps to take if the power goes out.

If you’re an athlete or you work outdoors, think about how you can alter your schedule to avoid the hottest times of the day. Consider how you’ll stay hydrated and find a cool place to take breaks. Don’t forget your furry friends and make sure pets have access to fresh water and shade.

CHECK ON OTHERS Once you’re ready for the heat, connect with loved ones and neighbors to see if they need help. Make a list of who you’ll check on and help them make a plan so they know what do. Have them sign up for free emergency alerts from their local government.

Finally, download the free Red Cross First Aid app so you’ll know what to do if emergency help is delayed and the free Emergency app for real-time weather alerts and heat safety information. Content is available in English and Spanish with an easy-to-find language selector. Find both apps in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.