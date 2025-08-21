Blood Assurance Calls On The Community For Needed Blood Donation Help

Blood Assurance is asking the community to make blood donation a priority before the end of August.

Donations have slowed over the last two weeks as families have focused on back-to-school, but patients in our local hospitals can’t wait.

“Even a short dip in donations can create challenges for the patients depending on us,” said Garry Allison, Senior Vice President of Operations for Blood Assurance. “We need donors to step forward now so hospitals have the blood they need in the weeks ahead.”

This is also the last chance for donors to receive a $20 e-gift card for their lifesaving donation. Beginning in September, Blood Assurance will launch a new promotion: a special 9/11 memorial t-shirt, honoring first responders and remembering lives lost that day.

Blood donations are vital for trauma victims, cancer patients, surgical patients, and countless others who rely on a steady blood supply. Your one donation can save up to three lives.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins are also welcome.

To be eligible, donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health. Donors are encouraged to eat an iron-rich meal, drink plenty of water, and avoid caffeine before donating.