Facing An Emergency Blood Shortage, Blood Assurance Needs Donors

Blood Assurance is facing an emergency blood shortage, with just a half-day’s supply of multiple blood types remaining.

While donations are down, hospitals are simultaneously experiencing an increased demand for blood, creating a dire need for donors.

“I can’t stress enough how vital it is for people to step up and donate immediately” said Blood Assurance's Garry Allison. “Every patient relying on a transfusion deserves access to the lifesaving treatment they need—but we can’t do it without our donors.”

Blood Assurance is the primary blood supplier for the hospitals in the Chattanooga area. Your donation directly helps local patients and families in need. Just one donation can save up to three lives—whether for trauma victims, surgery patients, or those battling chronic illnesses and cancer.

The need is urgent, and the community must act now.

To encourage immediate action, Blood Assurance is offering the following incentives:

All donors who give now through March 31st will be automatically entered to win a $500 e-gift card.

O-negative donors and AB plasma donors—both critically needed—will receive a $25 e-gift card via email as a token of appreciation.

How to Help

Visit www.bloodassurance.org/donate, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777 to schedule a donation.

Walk-ins are welcome at all Blood Assurance donation centers.

Spread the word—encourage friends and family to donate.

To be eligible to donate, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids and eat a hearty meal prior to donating.