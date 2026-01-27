Blood Assurance Facing Critical Need For Donations After Recent Winter Storm

Blood Assurance has been forced to close donor centers and cancel multiple blood drives due to recent icy conditions — including several school-based drives that would have resulted in hundreds of donations.

With fewer opportunities to collect in those areas, they’re urging people to donate as blood supplies are at critical levels.

To encourage donations, ALL donors who give now through January 31 will receive a $40 e-gift card, delivered to their email address on file.

According to America’s Blood Centers, someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds, but only about 3 percent of eligible donors give each year. Just a 1 percent increase in donors would prevent shortages.

Right now, Blood Assurance needs all blood types, with a critical need for O-negative blood, AB plasma, and platelet donations. These blood products are essential for cancer patients, trauma victims, and people undergoing major surgeries.

“Blood can’t be manufactured and it has a short shelf life,” explained Garry Allison, Senior Vice President of Operations for Blood Assurance. “Local donations directly impact patients in our hospitals.”

Donors can schedule an appointment at bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777.

To be eligible to donate blood, donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.