Blood Assurance Has An Emergency Need For O-Negative Donors

Blood Assurance is issuing an emergency plea for O-negative blood donors as supply levels have dropped to dangerously low levels.

Right now, there is less than a half-day’s supply.

Spring Break is leading to a decline in donor turnout across many of the communities Blood Assurance serves. With more areas set to begin their breaks next week, it is critical that donors come in as soon as possible to prevent a worsening shortage.

In addition, parts of Blood Assurance’s service areas could be under the threat of severe weather in the coming days. If storms cause injuries or disruptions to operations, the blood on the shelves today will be what’s available to save lives.

“This time of year, we need the public to make blood donation a priority,” said Garry Allison, Senior Vice President of Operations for Blood Assurance. “Every donation goes through testing before it can be sent to hospitals, which takes about 24 hours. Having a steady supply on hand before an emergency strikes ensures we can respond immediately and save lives.”

To encourage donors to step up, all donors who give between now and March 17th will receive a limited-edition “Shenanigans and Saving Lives” t-shirt. Additionally, O-negative blood donors and AB plasma donors will receive a $25 e-gift card.

Blood Assurance also offers loyalty programs for O-donors and platelet donors, rewarding regular donors with additional prizes. More details can be found at:

How to Donate

Find a donor center or mobile drive near you: www.bloodassurance.org/donate

Walk-ins welcome, but appointments are encouraged

Eligibility: Donors must be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health

Schedule by phone or text: Call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 999777

Donors are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids and eat a hearty meal before donating.