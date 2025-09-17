Blood Assurance In Urgent Need Of O-Negative Blood Donors

Blood Assurance is calling on O-negative blood donors as reserves have dropped to a critically low 1–2-day supply.

O-negative is the universal blood type, often used in emergencies and trauma cases when there is no time to match a patient’s blood type.

To encourage donations, all O-negative donors will receive a $25 e-gift card for giving blood. In addition, through the end of September, every donor will be entered to win a $500 e-gift card. One donor will be selected.

As a nonprofit and the primary supplier to our area hospitals, Blood Assurance ensures that every donation supports patients in our community.

“One blood donation has the power to change the outcome for multiple patients,” said Garry Allison, Senior Vice President of Operations for Blood Assurance. “When you give with Blood Assurance, you’re helping your neighbors, your coworkers, and your loved ones who are counting on that gift.”

Donors can schedule an appointment at www.bloodassurance.org or by calling 800-962-0628, or by texting BAGIVE to 999777.

To donate, you must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health.

Donor Tips:

Eat a good meal

Drink extra water

Bring your ID

Avoid energy drinks

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need