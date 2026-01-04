Blood Assurance Needs Donors During National Blood Donor Month

January is National Blood Donor Month, and Blood Assurance is reminding the community that this time of year is also one of the most difficult for maintaining a healthy blood supply.

Blood donations typically drop during the winter months because of holiday travel, seasonal illness, and weather, while hospital demand stays steady and often increases.

According to America’s Blood Centers, someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds, but only about 3 percent of eligible donors give each year. Just a 1 percent increase in donors would prevent shortages.

Right now, Blood Assurance needs all blood types, with a critical need for O-negative blood, AB plasma, and platelet donations. These blood products are essential for cancer patients, trauma victims, and people undergoing major surgeries.

“National Blood Donor Month recognizes donors, but it’s also a reminder of how fragile the blood supply can be,” said Garry Allison, Senior Vice President of Operations for Blood Assurance. “Blood can’t be manufactured and it has a short shelf life. Local donations directly impact patients in our hospitals.”

To encourage donations during National Blood Donor Month, Blood Assurance is offering January incentives:

All donors receive a free blanket (cream or burgundy, while supplies last)

O-negative blood and AB plasma donors receive a $25 e-gift card

Donors can schedule an appointment at bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777.

To be eligible to donate blood, donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.