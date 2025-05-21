Blood Assurance Needs Help As Summer Strains Local Blood Supply

Blood Assurance, the primary blood provider for hospitals in the Chattanooga area, is asking locals to roll up a sleeve as the need for blood rises heading into summer.

All donor centers will be open on Memorial Day to help meet the demand.

The time between Memorial Day and Labor Day—often referred to as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer—brings a rise in serious car crashes and other trauma-related emergencies.

At the same time, blood donations tend to drop due to school breaks, vacations, and fewer community drives.

Blood Assurance must collect more than 540 donations every day to meet the demands of the hospitals it serves.

“Summer is one of the most challenging times to maintain a stable blood supply,” said Garry Allison, Senior Vice President of Operations for Blood Assurance. “We have to collect blood every single day to meet the needs of our local hospitals. The patients who rely on these donations—whether they’re facing surgery, cancer treatment, or a traumatic injury—are our neighbors, coworkers, and loved ones. It takes a community effort to make sure blood is available when it’s needed most.”

Blood donations also support patients undergoing cancer treatment, organ transplants, and emergency surgeries. Platelet donations are also critical for those with life-threatening illnesses, and because they have a shelf life of only five days, frequent donations are essential.

All donors who give between now and May 31 will receive a free “Follow My Lead” t-shirt. O-Negative and AB-Plasma donors will also receive a $25 e-gift card as a thank you for being universal donors—meaning their donations can help more patients in emergency situations.

All donors who give in the month of June will receive a $20 e-gift card, delivered to the email on file. O-Negative and AB-Plasma donors will receive a $25 e-gift card instead.

To schedule your donation, visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777.

To be eligible to donate, you must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more, and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids and eat a hearty meal prior to donating.