Blood Assurance Offering $50 E-Gift Cards To O-Negative Donors

Blood Assurance is offering $50 e-gift cards to O-negative blood donors as the nonprofit faces a critical shortage of the universal blood type.

Blood Assurance is the primary supplier for our hospitals in the Chattanooga area, meaning that every donation helps local patients in need.

Right now, O-negative reserves are at a dangerously low 1–2-day supply. Because of its universal nature, O-negative blood is often used in emergencies and trauma cases when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type.

The $50 e-gift card incentive is available for all O-negative blood donors who give now through October 10. In addition, all donors—regardless of blood type—will be entered to win a 12-foot skeleton just in time for Halloween. One donor will win!

Donors can schedule an appointment at www.bloodassurance.org or by calling 800-962-0628, or by texting BAGIVE to 999777.

To donate, you must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health.

Donor Tips:

Eat a good meal

Drink extra water

Bring your ID

Avoid energy drinks

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina.