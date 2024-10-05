Blood Assurance Offering E-Gift Cards Amid Critical Shortage

In response to a severe and ongoing blood shortage, Blood Assurance is offering special e-gift card incentives to O-negative red blood cell and AB-plasma donors through the end of the year.

Through December 31st, O-negative red blood cell donors will receive a $25 e-gift card for whole blood donations, and a $40 e-gift card for double red cell donations.

AB-plasma donors will receive a $25 e-gift card for each plasma donation.

“These e-gift cards are our way of thanking donors who help us during this critical shortage,” said Garry Allison, Senior Vice President of Operations at Blood Assurance. “O-negative and AB-plasma donors are particularly vital, as their donations can make the difference in emergencies and routine medical care.”

O-negative is known as the universal blood type, meaning it can be given to anyone. This makes it especially important during emergencies where a patient’s blood type may be unknown. Type AB is the universal plasma donor because it is suitable for all recipients, regardless of blood type.

Please note: This promotion is for red blood cell (RBC) donations from O-negative donors and does not apply to platelet or plasma donations from O-negative donors.

ALL donors who give from October 1st- 15th will be automatically entered to win a Solo Stove Yukon 2.0. One lucky donor will win. ALL those donate from October 16th-31st will receive a pair of spooky socks while supplies last!

To schedule your donation, visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule or call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777.

To be eligible to donate, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids and eat a hearty meal prior to donating.