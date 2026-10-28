Blood Assurance Offering Up To $40 In Gift Cards To Boost Needed Blood Donations

Blood Assurance is offering donors up to $40 in e-gift cards through Nov. 13 to encourage donations and strengthen the blood supply ahead of the busy holiday season.

The additional incentives come as Blood Assurance continues to see lower-than-needed donor turnout, while requests from local hospitals have increased.

The nonprofit currently has less than a day's supply of O-negative blood, and platelet supplies also remain critically low.

Through Friday, Nov. 13, eligible donors can receive:

$40 e-gift card for platelet or double red cell donations.

$25 e-gift card for all other eligible donations.

T-shirt featuring the “Game Changers” design through Oct. 31 or a “Friends”-themed long-sleeve shirt Nov. 1–30.

After Nov. 13, $25 e-gift cards will remain available for O-negative whole blood, AB plasma, platelet, and double red cell donations.

“With Thanksgiving approaching, maintaining an adequate blood supply is becoming even more important,” said Garry Allison, Senior Vice President of Operations for Blood Assurance. “Donations typically drop during the holidays as schools close and families travel. At the same time, hospital demand can increase, especially around busy travel days when accidents and emergencies put additional strain on the blood supply. We need people to donate now so we're prepared.”

Donors can also earn additional rewards through Blood Assurance's loyalty programs.

Hero Club : Type O donors age 18 and older can earn an additional $50 e-gift card by donating double red cells once or whole blood twice by Dec. 31. Registration is required. Eligible type O double red cell donors can earn up to $90 by combining the current $40 promotion with the $50 Hero Club reward.

: Type O donors age 18 and older can earn an additional $50 e-gift card by donating double red cells once or whole blood twice by Dec. 31. Registration is required. Eligible type O double red cell donors can earn up to $90 by combining the current $40 promotion with the $50 Hero Club reward. Heart of Gold Club: Platelet donors who give at least four times between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 will receive an additional $100 e-gift card, on top of their regular donation incentives. No registration is required, and previous platelet donations during the quarter count toward the reward.

Blood Assurance needs more than 600 donors every day to meet the needs of the hospitals it serves. As the blood supplier for all Chattanooga-area hospitals, including Erlanger, the region's Level I trauma center, Blood Assurance relies on local donations to help meet patient needs.

Blood donations are needed every day for trauma patients, surgeries, cancer treatments, and other medical emergencies. Platelets, which are critical for patients undergoing cancer treatment, have a shelf life of just five days, making regular donations essential.

Donors can give at any Blood Assurance donor center or participating mobile blood drive. Find a drive or donor center near you and schedule your donation today at www.bloodassurance.org or call 800-962-0628. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.