Blood Assurance Offers Gift Cards To Combat Labor Day Blood Shortage

Blood Assurance is encouraging community members to donate blood this Labor Day by offering $20 gift cards to all donors.

Historically, the holiday weekend sees a significant drop in blood donations, and this can lead to critical shortages for hospitals and patients in need.

“We understand that many people are busy with holiday plans during Labor Day, but the need for blood never takes a break,” said Garry Allison, Senior Vice President of Operations for Blood Assurance. “By offering $20 gift cards to all donors, we hope to incentivize more people to take a moment to donate and help save lives.”

The demand for blood remains high, especially as hospitals prepare for increased activity during the holiday weekend. Blood Assurance is the primary supplier for hospitals in East Tennessee, including Erlanger. Having a healthy supply is necessary to help treat trauma victims, cancer patients, and those undergoing surgeries.

All blood types are urgently needed, and you can visit any Blood Assurance donation center or mobile blood drive to participate. Donating blood is a quick and safe process, taking about an hour from start to finish.

All donors who give from August 26th through September 3rd will receive a $20 e-gift card. Donors who give in the month of August will also receive a special ‘Save 3 Lives’ tote as a token of appreciation. Those who donate between September 1st and the 11th will receive our '9/11 Memorial' t-shirt.

All blood types are needed, and Blood Assurance encourages everyone who is eligible to donate. To schedule your donation, visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777.

To be eligible to donate, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids and eat a hearty meal prior to donating.