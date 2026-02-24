Blood Assurance Offers $25 eGift Card With Critical Need For Blood Donors

Blood Assurance is facing a critically low blood supply, with just a one-day supply of several blood types.

As the primary provider of blood and blood products for hospitals across the Chattanooga area, Blood Assurance depends on community donations to ensure local patients receive the lifesaving transfusions they need.

To help stabilize the blood supply and ensure hospitals can meet patient needs, Blood Assurance is urging eligible donors to give as soon as possible.

“All it takes is a single accident, emergency surgery, or trauma event to rapidly deplete the blood supply,” said Garry Allison, Senior Vice President of Operations for Blood Assurance. “Right now, we are operating at levels that leave very little margin. We need donors to step up as soon as possible.”

To encourage immediate donations, Blood Assurance is offering:

A $25 eGift Card for all donors who give through February 28

A chance to win a $100 eGift Card

Seven winners total, with one selected from each service area

Every blood donation has the potential to help save up to three lives.

To be eligible to donate, individuals must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health. Donors are encouraged to eat a hearty meal and drink plenty of water before donating. Learn more at bloodassurance.org.