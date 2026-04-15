Blood Assurance Offers Special Donor Shirt As Blood Supply Drops Below Two-Day Level

As National Volunteer Month enters its final weeks, Blood Assurance is encouraging community members to donate blood as one of the most immediate ways to help others.

The call comes as the region’s blood supply has dropped to less than a two-day level for several blood types, including O-positive and O-negative, along with a growing need for platelet donations.

Blood Assurance, the primary blood provider for hospitals in the Chattanooga area, says the situation highlights the role volunteer donors play in maintaining a stable supply, especially heading into the summer months, when donations often decline.

“Blood donation is one of the most powerful ways you can volunteer in your community,” said Garry Allison, senior vice president of operations at Blood Assurance. “Every donation directly helps patients at local hospitals, and it’s something only volunteer donors can provide. National Volunteer Month is a chance to recognize those who give and to invite others to step in and make that same lifesaving impact.”

The organization requires about 540 donors each day to meet demand across its service area. Those donations support patients undergoing surgery, cancer treatment, trauma care and other critical needs.

To mark National Volunteer Month and encourage participation, anyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma between April 16 and April 30 will receive a limited-edition “Do Good. Feel Good.” T-shirt, while supplies last.

“Whether you’re a regular donor or it’s your first time, this is an easy way to do something good for someone else,” Allison added. “We hope people come in, see how simple the process is, and continue giving beyond Volunteer Month to help support patients in their own community.”

To schedule a donation, visit www.bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777.

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good general health. Blood Assurance encourages donors to eat a healthy meal and stay hydrated before giving.