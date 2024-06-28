Blood Assurance Sees A Critical Need For Blood Donations This Summer

As summer reaches its peak, the need for blood donations becomes more urgent. July historically sees an increase in traumatic accidents, from car crashes to recreational injuries, leading to a higher demand for blood in emergency rooms and trauma centers.

Despite the need, regular donors are often on vacation, schools and colleges—key venues for blood drives—are on break, and workplace donation drives become less frequent. This combination can strain the already tight blood supply.

“The need never stops,” said Garry Allison, Senior Vice President of Operations for Blood Assurance. “As we gather to celebrate our nation's independence this July, I urge everyone to take a moment to roll up a sleeve and donate. Your contribution is crucial. It can save lives and bring hope to families in need. Let's make this holiday truly meaningful by giving the gift of life.”

About the Need

Every two seconds, someone in the United States requires blood, whether for surgeries, cancer treatments, chronic illnesses, or traumatic injuries. Unlike many other medical treatments, blood cannot be manufactured in a lab and can only be obtained through the generosity of donors. One donation can save up to three lives.

Blood Assurance is the primary supplier for hospitals across eastern Tennessee, including Erlanger, the region’s only Level I Trauma Center. The Chattanooga-based nonprofit needs around 540 donors each day to adequately supply all of the hospitals it serves. While 65% of Americans are eligible to donate blood, only about 3% actually do.

How You Can Help

You are encouraged to come out to any Blood Assurance blood drive or donor center and donate! We always need whole blood, plasma, and platelet donors. Blood Assurance also needs community partners to host blood drives. There are two ways for a company or an individual to host a blood drive: a bloodmobile can come to you, or a donor center near you can host the blood drive.

To be eligible to donate, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids and eat a hearty meal prior to donating.

Donors in the month of July will receive a special "United We Give" T-shirt while supplies last. Type O donors who give whole blood twice, or donate double reds, between now and August 31st can be eligible for a $50 e-gift card.

You can visit bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777, to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are also accepted.

Special Event

This Independence Day, the community of Cleveland, Tennessee, is coming together with Blood Assurance to save lives with a special blood drive series called "United We Give."

From July 1st to July 4th, you’ll find the Blood Assurance buses at several locations throughout the city.

Event Details:

July 1st: Wesley Memorial Church, 3405 Peerless Rd. NW, 8:30am-1:00pm

Wesley Memorial Church, 3405 Peerless Rd. NW, 8:30am-1:00pm July 2nd: Michael’s Art Supply, 315 Paul Huff Pkwy NW, 11:30am-4:30pm

Michael’s Art Supply, 315 Paul Huff Pkwy NW, 11:30am-4:30pm July 3rd: Tennova Healthcare, 2305 Chambliss Ave NW, 12:00pm-5:00pm

Tennova Healthcare, 2305 Chambliss Ave NW, 12:00pm-5:00pm July 4th: Elder’s Ace Hardware, 990 25th St, 9:00am-1:00pm

How to Participate:

Sign Up: Visit www.bloodassurane.org/united24 to schedule your donation.

Visit www.bloodassurane.org/united24 to schedule your donation. Walk-Ins Welcome: Though appointments are encouraged, walk-ins will be accommodated as space permits.

Though appointments are encouraged, walk-ins will be accommodated as space permits. Bring ID: Ensure you have a valid ID with you on the day of your donation.

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.