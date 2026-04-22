Blood Assurance To Offer Chattanooga Donors Free Comprehensive Blood Testing

Blood donors in Chattanooga can now receive free comprehensive blood testing when they give blood, thanks to a partnership launching in May between Goodlabs and Blood Assurance — an approach that benefits both donors and the broader community by expanding access to health insights while helping address an emergency in blood shortage.

The program begins in Chattanooga at the East 4th Street location on May 1.

Donors who book a blood donation through the Goodlabs platform can choose from a range of common panels, including CBC (Complete Blood Count with differential/platelet); CMP (Comprehensive Metabolic Panel); lipids; and options such as metabolic, hormone, liver, and kidney tests.

These types of tests can easily cost $200-$500 out of pocket — and may still require copays or deductibles even for insured patients — putting routine health insights out of reach for many.

“Blood donation is one of the simplest ways to do good, and we believe it should also help people feel better — by giving them access to meaningful information about their own health,” said Grant Brewster, CEO and co-founder of Goodlabs. “This model makes it easier to strengthen the blood supply while giving donors something valuable in return.”

Blood donations have declined drastically over the last two decades, even as the need for blood remains constant: in the United States, someone receives a blood transfusion every two seconds. Blood is essential across a wide range of care — from cancer treatment, where more than a quarter of the blood supply is used, to trauma response and childbirth complications — yet maintaining a stable supply depends entirely on volunteer donors.

“We need people to step in and donate, and sometimes that takes an extra reason,” said Garry Allison, Senior Vice President of Operations for Blood Assurance. “We hope offering health insights brings new donors through the door, and once they see how easy it is and understand the lives they can help save, they’ll keep coming back.”

Preventive testing remains financially out of reach for many uninsured and underinsured individuals. More than half of U.S. adults have delayed or skipped care in the past year, often due to cost or scheduling barriers, and nearly one in five report putting off preventive screenings such as bloodwork. Health insurance premiums increased in 2025, so even among those with insurance, nearly a third say they have delayed care because of out-of-pocket costs.

Goodlabs results are processed by the same CLIA-certified labs that a doctor’s office would use — such as Quest Diagnostics, Labcorp, and BioReference — and delivered securely through a private account, with clear, plain-language explanations to help donors understand their results.