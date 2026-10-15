Blood Assurance Urges Donations As Type O Blood Supply Falls Below One Day Level

Blood Assurance is urging Chattanooga-area residents to donate blood as its type O supply falls below a one-day level.

Local hospital need is higher than usual, while donations have dropped this week during Fall Break.

The nonprofit needs about 600 donations each day to meet the needs of the hospitals it serves. Fewer than 400 people donated on both Monday and Tuesday.

Blood Assurance is the primary supplier of blood and blood products for all hospitals throughout the Chattanooga area. Donations help local patients who need blood for emergencies, surgeries, cancer treatment, and other medical care.

All donors who give through the end of October will receive a “Game Changers” T-shirt. Donors who give double red cells, O-negative whole blood, platelets or AB plasma will also receive a $25 e-gift card.

Regular donors can earn additional rewards through Blood Assurance loyalty programs:

Hero Club : Type O donors can earn a $50 e-gift card in each four-month period by meeting the donation requirements, for up to $150 a year.

: Type O donors can earn a $50 e-gift card in each four-month period by meeting the donation requirements, for up to $150 a year. AB Plasma Club : AB plasma donors can earn $25 for each donation, plus a $70 bonus for donating three times in a quarter. Donors can earn up to $580 a year.

: AB plasma donors can earn $25 for each donation, plus a $70 bonus for donating three times in a quarter. Donors can earn up to $580 a year. Heart of Gold: Platelet donors who donate at least four times from October through December can earn a $100 e-gift card for the quarter.

To schedule a donation or learn more about the loyalty programs, visit BloodAssurance.org or call 800-962-0628.