Blood Assurance Urges Donations During The “100 Deadliest Days Of Summer”

As the Chattanooga area enters the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer,” Blood Assurance is urging people to donate blood, platelets, and plasma now and throughout the summer to help prevent a seasonal donor shortage from threatening local hospital supplies.

Blood Assurance is already facing a shortage of donors, and summer can make the problem worse. The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is often referred to as the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer” because of the rise in deadly crashes, often involving teenagers.

It also marks summer trauma season, when crashes, outdoor injuries and water-related emergencies can increase blood usage just as donations drop because of school breaks, vacations and disrupted routines.

As the primary blood supplier for our local hospitals, every donation can have a direct impact on patients close to home. Trauma victims, cancer patients, mothers experiencing complications during childbirth and people undergoing surgery may all need blood with little or no warning.

More than 540 volunteer blood donors are needed every day to maintain an adequate supply for the hospitals Blood Assurance serves.

“Hospitals do not get a summer break,” said Garry Allison, senior vice president of operations for Blood Assurance. “When emergencies happen, blood must be ready before the patient arrives. Behind every unit of blood is someone’s child, parent, spouse or friend. We need people to donate now and throughout the summer so local hospitals have what they need to save lives.”

Donors who give through May 31 will receive a special Memorial Day T-shirt while supplies last.

Appointments can be made at www.bloodassurance.org, by calling 800-962-0628 or by texting BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

To be eligible to donate blood, donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Donors are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat an iron-rich meal before donating.