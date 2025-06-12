Blood Assurance Urges Donations To Honor World Blood Donor Day, Juneteenth

Blood Assurance is honoring the spirit of giving and unity this June by recognizing three significant observances: World Blood Donor Day on June 14, followed by Juneteenth and World Sickle Cell Day on June 19.

Together, these observances serve as a powerful reminder of the need for diversity in blood donation and the life-saving impact donors of all backgrounds can make, especially during the summer months when blood supplies are critically low.

“Every two seconds, someone in this country needs blood, and that need doesn’t pause for summer break,” said Garry Allison, Senior Vice President of Operations at Blood Assurance. “This June, we not only celebrate those who give, but we also call on donors of all backgrounds to step forward, because having a wide range of blood types is essential to saving even more lives.”

World Sickle Cell Day, which falls on Juneteenth, June 19, shines a spotlight on a genetic blood disorder that primarily affects Black and African American individuals. Many patients with sickle cell disease rely on regular blood transfusions, and finding compatible donors is often easier when they share a similar genetic background.

“We need more African American donors to step up to the plate,” said Lorean Mays, the African American and Sickle Cell Initiative Manager for Blood Assurance. “One in three will be a match for a sickle cell patient. That match can directly improve someone’s quality of life and access to ongoing care.”

In honor of Juneteenth, a day of reflection, resilience, and freedom, Blood Assurance encourages all community members to recognize the powerful role they can play in reducing health disparities simply by becoming a blood donor.

In addition to these observances, Blood Assurance is also hosting a special the Battle of the Badges blood drive between the Walker and Catoosa County Sheriff’s Offices. The friendly competition is happening Friday, June 13. Community members are invited to show their support and donate on behalf of their favorite agency.

Donation locations and times:

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

105 South Duke Street, La Fayette, GA

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Schedule here: https://www.bloodassurance.org/walker13

Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office

5842 Highway 41, Ringgold, GA

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Schedule here: https://www.bloodassurance.org/catoosa13

Special June incentives include:

All donors will receive a $25 e-gift card to their email on file.

O-negative and AB-plasma donors will receive a $25 gift card instead.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins are also welcome at all Blood Assurance donor centers and mobile drives.

You can visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777, to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are also accepted.

To be eligible to donate, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids and eat a hearty meal prior to donating.