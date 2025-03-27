Blood Assurance Urges Donors To Help Combat Crisis At Upcoming Special Drives

Blood Assurance is still in critical need of blood donations, with multiple blood types at dangerously low levels.

Despite the recent uptick in donor turnout, the nonprofit remains at emergency levels due to elevated hospital demand, particularly over the past week. O-negative, A-negative, B-negative, and O-positive blood types are critically needed, and platelet usage has surged as well, placing additional strain on the supply.

“I know it may feel like we keep asking, but the need is constant and unrelenting,” said Garry Allison, Sr. Vice President of Operations at Blood Assurance. “Every day, patients depend on us—and we depend on the generosity of our community. We’re deeply grateful to every donor who shows up, time and again, to help save lives.”

Blood Assurance is the primary blood supplier for Chattanooga-area hospitals. Each donation can save up to three lives.

Special Incentives Through March 31st to encourage immediate action:

All donors through March 31st will be automatically entered to win a $500 e-gift card (one lucky winner).

Every donor will receive a limited-edition “Save a Life” t-shirt, while supplies last.

O-negative and AB plasma donors, critically needed right now, will receive a $25 e-gift card via email.

Blood Assurance is offering several convenient ways to give, including:

Bloodanooga at UTC – April 1-2

As Major League Baseball kicks off its opening weekend, Blood Assurance and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga are inviting donors to swing into action at the semi-annual Bloodanooga drive. The event takes place April 1-2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., in the University Center Tennessee Room. Open to students, faculty, staff, and the public. Donors will receive a baseball-themed Bloodanooga t-shirt in celebration of baseball’s return.

Chatsworth, GA – In Memory of Chief Michael “Moe” Baxter

A special blood drive will be held in honor of Chief Charles Michael "Moe" Baxter on Saturday, April 5th, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., at 305 N 3rd Ave, Chatsworth, GA.

Charles Michael 'Moe' Baxter was a pillar of his community, dedicating over three decades to the service of others. As the late Fire Chief of the Chatsworth Fire Department, Moe demonstrated unwavering commitment and leadership, ensuring the safety and well-being of the town he loved.

Beyond his role as Chief, Moe's passion for the fire service extended nationwide through his visionary creation of the Georgia FLAMES program. More than his professional achievements, Moe was a devoted father, loving husband, and cherished brother, leaving a lasting legacy of service and family. His impact on both his immediate family and the wider community remains profound.

How to Help

Schedule your donation at www.bloodassurance.org/donate, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777.

Walk-ins are welcome at all Blood Assurance donation centers.

Share the message—every voice can help save lives.

Donation Eligibility

To give blood, donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health. Donors should drink plenty of fluids and eat a hearty meal prior to donating.