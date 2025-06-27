Blood Donations Are Critical Before The Upcoming July 4th Holiday Weekend

With the Fourth of July approaching and trauma cases expected to rise, Blood Assurance is urging donors to step up now.

The week surrounding Independence Day is one of the most challenging times for maintaining a stable blood supply. Donation rates drop as people travel, but the demand for blood surges—especially following traumatic accidents, which often increase during the holiday celebrations.

“People are traveling, schools are out, and routine blood drives slow down, but emergencies don’t take a vacation,” said Garry Allison, Senior Vice President of Operations at Blood Assurance. “We typically see more trauma cases during the summer, particularly around the Fourth. We need the community to act now to ensure blood is available when patients need it most.”

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood—for surgery, cancer treatment, chronic illness, or a traumatic injury. Blood can’t be manufactured, so it must come from volunteer donors. A single donation can save up to three lives, but only about 3% of eligible Americans actually donate.

Blood Assurance serves as the primary provider for our Chattanooga-area hospitals. The nonprofit must collect around 540 donations every day to meet demand.

To thank donors who step up during this critical time, Blood Assurance is offering:

A $20 e-gift card for all donors with a valid email address on file

O-negative and AB plasma donors will get a $25 e-gift card instead

An extra $50 e-gift card for O donors who join the Hero Club and either: Donate double red cells once, or Donate whole blood twice by August 31 (Note: To qualify with whole blood, the first donation must occur by July 6)

All blood types are needed. Eligible donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more, and be in good health. Eat a hearty meal and drink plenty of water before donating.

Make your appointment today at www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins are welcome at any Blood Assurance donor center or mobile drive.

Local businesses and community groups are also encouraged to host blood drives. Blood Assurance can bring a mobile unit to you or partner with your nearest donor center!

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.