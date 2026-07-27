Blood Donations Urgently Needed To Maintain Adequate Supply For Patients

Following weeks of declines in blood donations, the blood supply in the United States is significantly lower than it should be and is trending downward at a concerning pace.

Blood centers throughout the country face the risk of not having blood available for every patient when it is needed. The reduced supply is more pronounced in certain regions of the country and among certain blood collectors, which is already impacting the availability of blood for some patients.

To help rebuild the blood supply and ensure blood products are available for all patients, the AABB Interorganizational Task Force on Domestic Disasters and Acts of Terrorism is urging all eligible blood donors to make and keep an appointment to donate blood as soon as possible.

Blood donations are essential to keeping hospitals prepared for emergencies and everyday patient care. When blood donations decline, the consequences are felt by patients who depend on life-saving transfusions. The nation’s blood supply is vulnerable, with some regions and blood collectors experiencing especially low inventories. Without the help of more people giving blood, hospitals may have to postpone or cancel upcoming surgeries, treatments or make difficult decisions about patient care.

“We are asking all potential donors – both regular and first-time donors – to make a commitment to donate blood in the coming days and weeks,” said John Hagins, chair of the Task Force. “Donating now, or making an appointment to donate soon, will help ensure that all patients throughout the country have access to the care they need.”

The Task Force strongly encourages eligible Americans to make an appointment to donate blood at their nearest blood collection location. Please contact one of the following organizations to schedule an appointment today: