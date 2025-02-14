Blood Supply Critically Low As Flu Season Impacts Local Donations

As flu season reaches its peak in Tennessee, Blood Assurance is facing a critical need for blood, plasma, and platelet donations to support local hospitals.

A rise in flu-like illnesses has led to multiple canceled blood drives and an increase in missed donor appointments, putting additional strain on the region’s blood supply.

Right now, Blood Assurance has less than a one-day supply of O-positive and B-negative blood, as well as platelets. O-negative—the universal blood type used in emergencies—is also in short supply.

“We’re facing a serious challenge,” said Garry Allison, Senior Vice President of Operations at Blood Assurance. “Flu season has significantly impacted donor turnout, and with so many cancellations, we need healthy individuals to step up and donate as soon as possible.”

Blood Assurance is the primary supplier for hospitals in the Chattanooga area, meaning patients rely on these donations for life-saving treatments, trauma care, surgeries, and cancer therapies.

How You Can Help:

If you are healthy and eligible, donate blood or platelets as soon as possible.

Encourage friends and family to give.

Spread the word on social media to help bring in new donors. You can tag Blood Assurance on Instagram and Facebook.

Upcoming Donor Incentives:

February 1-14: All donors receive a special pair of gloves—with a matching set for their Valentine.

February 15-28: All donors are entered to win a $500 e-gift card. One donor will win!

O-negative & AB-plasma donors receive a $25 e-gift card as a thank-you for their lifesaving donation.

Extra Rewards for O-Donors & Platelet Donors

Blood Assurance offers special programs to recognize donors who regularly make a lifesaving impact. By joining the Hero Club (for O donors) or the Heart of Gold Club (for platelet donors), you can earn additional gift cards or exclusive gifts by donating multiple times.

O-negative and O-positive donors can participate in the Hero Club, with opportunities to receive extra gift cards for donating red cells.

Platelet donors can join the Heart of Gold Club, where they can earn unique rewards for their ongoing contributions.

For more information on these programs visit www.bloodassurance.org/heroclub and www.bloodassurance.org/goldclub.

To schedule your donation, visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777.

To be eligible to donate, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids and eat a hearty meal prior to donating.