Bloodanooga Returns to UTC Amid Critical Blood Platelet Shortage

Blood Assurance and UTC are gearing up for two frightfully good days of giving at the fall Bloodanooga blood drive.

The event will take place October 28–29 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 701 Vine Street — between the University Center and Grote Hall.

This year’s theme is Terror at the Tailgate, and donors can expect more than just chills. Everyone who donates will receive a special edition Bloodanooga T-shirt. There will also be daily prizes including two $100 gift cards — one given away each day.

Platelets Critically Needed

Platelet levels are currently low, and patients can’t wait. Cancer patients, trauma victims, and others in life-threatening situations rely on platelets every day. The challenge is that platelets don’t last long, only about five days.

When donations slow down, hospitals feel it quickly. Blood Assurance is urging eligible donors to make a platelet appointment now to help keep treatments on track.

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit blood center and the primary provider of blood and blood products to local hospitals in the Chattanooga area. Every donation helps patients right here at home.

Heart of Gold Club: Platelet Donors Rewarded

To recognize individuals who consistently give platelets, Blood Assurance is inviting donors to take part in the Heart of Gold Club.

Donate platelets four times between October 1 and December 31, and you will receive a $50 e-gift card.

Gift card options include Amazon, Walmart, Target, and more.

No sign-up is required — just donate.

Make sure your email address on file is accurate to receive your reward at the end of the reward period.

Additional Incentives for Blood and Plasma Donors

O-negative blood donors and AB plasma donors at Bloodanooga will receive a $25 e-gift card.

O-negative is the universal blood type, used in emergencies when there’s no time to determine a patient’s blood type.

AB plasma is the universal plasma type, often used for trauma patients, burn victims, and those with clotting disorders.

Donate at Other Drives or Donor Centers? Get Spooky Socks!

For those unable to attend Bloodanooga, Blood Assurance is still encouraging donations. Anyone who donates at any Blood Assurance donor center or mobile drive now through October 31 will receive a pair of limited-edition “Count Me In” Halloween socks.

About Blood Assurance

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.