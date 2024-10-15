Bloodanooga Returns To UTC Campus The Weekend Of October 29-30

Bloodanooga is back at UTC the weekend of October 29th and 30th, and this year’s event promises to be a howling good time!

Blood Assurance is encouraging students, faculty, and the community to come out and donate, with a special reward for those who roll up their sleeves.

All donors will receive a limited edition “You’re Just My Blood Type” t-shirt, perfect for the Halloween season.Each day, they will also have two winners for a group pass to Zombie Paintball courtesy of Ultimate Zombie Hunt!.

All donors will also be entered to win a special tech bundle featuring a brand-new iPad, AirPods, an Apple Pencil, and a Logitech keyboard case.

“Bloodanooga is a critical event not just for our community but for the hundreds of patients who rely on life-saving blood donations,” said Dr. Liz Culler, the President and CEO of Blood Assurance. “Partnering with UT Chattanooga allows us to combine the spirit of giving with a fun, Dracula-themed event, and we’re excited to see the community come together for this cause. Every donor makes a difference, and we hope to inspire both new and returning donors to participate in this life-saving mission."

Bloodanooga runs October 29th and 30th from 10am-6pm in the Tennessee Room at 615 McCallie Avenue on UTC’s campus.

The need for blood donations is constant, and events like Bloodanooga help ensure that local hospitals are stocked with the blood products they need to save lives.

They encourage everyone, whether it’s your first time donating or you’re a seasoned donor, to take part in this life-saving cause.